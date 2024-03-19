Iball Slide Nova 4g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet

IBall Slide Nova 4G IBall Slide Nova 4G is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Nova 4G from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Nova 4G now with free delivery.