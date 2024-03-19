Iball Slide Wondro 10 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet

IBall Slide Wondro 10 IBall Slide Wondro 10 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 4060 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Wondro 10 from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Wondro 10 now with free delivery.