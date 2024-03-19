 Iball Slide Wondro 10 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
IBall Slide Wondro 10

IBall Slide Wondro 10 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 4060 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Wondro 10 from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Wondro 10 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
IBallSlideWondro10_Capacity_4060mAh
IBallSlideWondro10_Ram_1GB
Key Specs
₹7,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
4060 mAh
1 GB
499 grams
IBall Slide Wondro 10 Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Slide Wondro 10 in India is Rs. 7,999.  This is the IBall Slide Wondro 10 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

IBall Slide Wondro 10

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Iball Slide Wondro 10 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    4060 mAh

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Capacity

    4060 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Weight

    499 grams

  • Colours

    Black

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Slide Wondro 10

  • Launch Date

    October 6, 2016 (Official)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Fm Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Graphics

    Mali-450 MP

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
    Iball Slide Wondro 10