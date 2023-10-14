 Iball Slide Wq191c Laptop (atom Quad Core X5/2 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Iball Laptop IBall Slide WQ191C Laptop

IBall Slide WQ191C Laptop

IBall Slide WQ191C Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 13,900 in India with Intel Atom Quad-Core x5-Z8300 Processor , 12 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide WQ191C Laptop from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide WQ191C Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Videos News
IBallSlideWQ191CLaptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_12Hrs
IBallSlideWQ191CLaptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_2GB
IBallSlideWQ191CLaptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_10.1Inches(25.65cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P108373/heroimage/iball-wq191c-108373-large-1.jpg_IBallSlideWQ191CLaptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P108373/heroimage/iball-wq191c-108373-large-1.jpg_IBallSlideWQ191CLaptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_4
1/8 IBallSlideWQ191CLaptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_12Hrs
2/8 IBallSlideWQ191CLaptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_2GB"
3/8 IBallSlideWQ191CLaptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_10.1Inches(25.65cm)"
4/8 IBallSlideWQ191CLaptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_3"
View all Images 5/8 IBallSlideWQ191CLaptop(AtomQuadCoreX5/2GB/32GBSSD/Windows10)_4"
Key Specs
₹13,900
10.1 Inches (25.65 cm)
Intel Atom Quad-Core x5-Z8300
32 GB
Windows 10
1280 x 800 Pixels
12 Hrs
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

IBall Slide WQ191C Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Slide WQ191C Laptop in India is Rs. 13,900.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the IBall Slide WQ191C Laptop in India is Rs. 13,900.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

IBall Slide WQ191C Laptop (Atom Quad Core X5/2 GB/32 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(32 GB SSD,2 GB RAM DDR3,10.1 Inches (25.65 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Iball Slide Wq191c Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 12 Hrs
Display Details
  • 149 ppi
  • Full Capacitive touch HD IPS Display
  • Yes
  • 10.1 Inches (25.65 cm)
  • LED
  • 1280 x 800 Pixels
General Information
  • Windows 10
  • WQ191C
  • 9.0 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Black
  • 260 x 168 x 9.0 mm
  • iBall
Memory
  • DDR3
  • 2 GB
  • 1 x 2 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • HD Audio Solution
  • 2.0 MP
  • 2.0 MP
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4.0
  • 4
Others
  • 2-in-1, Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 1.4 Ghz
  • Intel HD
  • Intel Atom Quad-Core x5-Z8300
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gestures support (Scroll, Zoom, Swipe, Double tap)
  • Detachable keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
IBall Slide WQ191C Laptop Competitors
Icon
RDP ThinBook 1130 Netbook
(32 GB SSD,2 GB RAM DDR3,11.6 Inches (29.46 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 13,999
Check Details
Acer Aspire Switch One SW110 1CT UT 709SI 001
(32 GB SSD,2 GB DDR3 RAM,10.1 Inches (25.65 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 13,390
Check Details
IBall Exemplaire Plus CompBook Laptop
(32 GB SSD,4 GB DDR3 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 13,999
Check Details
IBall CompBook M500 Laptop
(32 GB SSD,4 GB DDR3 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 11,890
Check Details
Avita NS12T5IN001P Laptop
(64 GB SSD,4 GB RAM DDR3,12.5 Inches (31.75 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 13,490
Check Details
Avita Cosmos NS12T5IN025P Laptop
(64 GB SSD,4 GB RAM DDR4,11.6 Inches (29.46 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 15,490
Check Details
Lenovo V14 82KA00G8IH
(256 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 11,999
Check Details
IBall CompBook I360 Laptop
(32 GB SSD,2 GB RAM DDR3,11.6 Inches (29.46 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,699
₹24,999
Buy Now
IBall CompBook M500 Laptop
(32 GB SSD,4 GB RAM DDR3,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,299
₹34,999
Buy Now
IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop
(32 GB SSD,2 GB RAM DDR3,14.0 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 12,780
Check Details

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

IBall Slide WQ191C Laptop News

Icon
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Amazon sale 2023: Lenovo, Dell, to Acer, best laptop deals for students under Rs. 40000
10 Oct 2023
MacBook Air 2020
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab Apple MacBook Air M1 with a massive discount!
09 Oct 2023
ChromeOS M117
Chromebook user? ChromeOS M117 update coming; camera to GIFs, check these top 5 features
29 Sep 2023
Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
JioBook 11
JioBook 11 price cut announced! Check offers on this budget laptop
19 Sep 2023
HP 247 G8
Grab HP 247 G8 laptop with a huge price drop! Check offers here
19 Sep 2023
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Iball Slide Wq191c Laptop