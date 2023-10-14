Infinix Inbook X2 Plus Xl25 Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop

Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 37,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Infinix INBook X2 Plus XL25 Laptop now with free delivery.