Intex Aqua 4g Mini - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Intex Aqua 4G Mini

Intex Aqua 4G Mini is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,629 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Spreadtrum SC9832A Processor , 1450 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
₹3,629
4 GB Below
4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
Spreadtrum SC9832A
5 MP
0.3 MP
1450 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
512 MB
Intex Aqua 4G Mini Price in India

The starting price for the Intex Aqua 4G Mini in India is Rs. 3,629. This is the Intex Aqua 4G Mini base model with 512 MB Below RAM and 4 GB Below of internal storage.

(512 MB Below RAM,4 GB Below Storage) - Black, Red
Intex Aqua 4g Mini Full Specifications

  • 5 MP
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • 1450 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • Spreadtrum SC9832A
  • Yes
  • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 1450 mAh
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • No
  • No
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 64.4 mm
  • Black, Red
  • 11 mm Below
  • 119 grams
  • 124.8 mm
  • 56.66 %
  • 233 ppi
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • TFT
  • Intex
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • April 6, 2017 (Official)
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Micro
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • 512 MB Below
  • Spreadtrum SC9832A
  • DDR3
  • Accelerometer
  • No
  • 4 GB Below
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • Up to 2 GB
Intex Aqua 4g Mini FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Aqua 4G Mini in India? Icon Icon

Intex Aqua 4G Mini price in India at 2,727 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 1450 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua 4G Mini? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Intex Aqua 4G Mini? Icon Icon

How long does the Intex Aqua 4G Mini last? Icon Icon

What is the Intex Aqua 4G Mini Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Intex Aqua 4G Mini Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Intex Aqua 4g Mini