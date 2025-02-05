Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to come with camera upgrades, bigger display, and more- Know what’s coming

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch in the upcoming months with some new features and upgrades. Over the past few weeks, we have heard several rumours surrounding the Samsung foldable, giving us hopes for major refinements. Now, in a new leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is reported to have several similarities with the Samsung Galaxy Fold Special Edition, which was launched in only selected regions. It was highlighted that the new-gen may come with significant camera upgrades and a design that may resemble the Galaxy Fold Special Edition. Know what Samsung has planned for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect

Earlier, it was highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may have several design similarities with the Galaxy Fold Special Edition. Now, a tipster who goes by the name @TheGalox shared a post which highlighted similarities between the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung's Special Edition foldable. It was highlighted the new generation model could offer a bigger display, an upgraded camera with an Ultra-like 200MP main camera, a new chipset, and more. If the rumours are to be true, then this could be a significant upgrade over Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Apart from an upgraded camera and bigger display sizes, The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for better performance. It is also reported to feature a bigger vapour chamber for improved thermal management, offering major hardware upgrades. However, Samsung may stick to the 12GB RAM instead of offering 16GB RAM like the Galaxy Fold Special Edition. Therefore, Samsung might be stealing some features, but the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will not be completely identical.

Apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is expected to launch three other foldable models, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip FE, and a tri-fold smartphone by the end of 2025. Therefore, we have much to look forward about Samsung's plans for launching its new-generation foldable.

