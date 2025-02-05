Google Pixel 9a launch soon: Buyers to get free YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium

Google Pixel 9 series has been popularised in India for its new design, powerful performance, and camera features. Now, as the flagship models have already left a big mark on buyers's minds, now the tech giant is slated to launch its affordable smartphone, the Pixel 9a in the global market. Since the Pixel 9 series made an early release, The Pixel 9a is also expected to launch early in the month of March. Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have been spreading giving us a glimpse into what Google may launch with Pixel 9a. A new report has come forward that claims that Pixel 9a users could enjoy YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium for free.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a launch date and pre-order details tipped online: Know when and what to expect

Google Pixel 9a launch: Buyers to get freebies with purchase

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch on March 19, 2025, however, the official launch date is yet to be revealed. Now, as the launch date is inching closer, leaks surrounding the new generation A series models have started to spread rapidly. According to an Android Headlines report, an unnamed source has revealed that Google Pixel 9a buyers are slated to get several freebies. The freebies are expected to include 6 months of free Fitbit Premium, YouTube Premium and 3 months of Google One subscriptions. This leak may also be true as Google announced these freebies with the Pixel 9 series as well, saving buyers a huge amount of money.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a complete specs, colour options and price leaked ahead of launch- All details

Since Pixel 9a is a budget-friendly model, Google may not offer 2TB of Google One storage and limit it to 100GB. Additionally, the smartphone could also lack some advanced AI features due to which buyers may have to opt for Gemini Advanced subscription plans.

Google Pixel 9a: What to expect

We expect that the Google Pixel 9a may come with a 6.3-inch Actua display with up to 2700nits peak brightness. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by the Tensor G4 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Pixel 9a may come with a dual camera setup that may consist of a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, it could pack a 5100mAh battery.

