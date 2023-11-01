 Lenovo Chromebook C330 (81hy0000us) Laptop (mediatek Quad Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Chromebook C330 81HY0000US Laptop

Lenovo Chromebook C330 81HY0000US Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 44,862 in India with MediaTek Quad Core MT8173C Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Chromebook C330 81HY0000US Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Chromebook C330 81HY0000US Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹44,862
11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
MediaTek Quad Core MT8173C
Google Chrome
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.79 Kg weight
Lenovo Chromebook C330 81HY0000US Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Chromebook C330 81HY0000US Laptop in India is Rs. 44,862.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 81HY0000US Laptop can ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo Chromebook C330 81HY0000US Laptop in India is Rs. 44,862.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 81HY0000US Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 36,500.  It comes in the following colors: Blizzard White.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15 6 FHD Thin Light Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SDD/Windows 11/MS Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H802EYIN
₹41,990 ₹36,500
Lenovo Chromebook C330 81hy0000us Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • FHD IPS Touch Display
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • Yes
  • LED
  • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
  • 135 ppi
General Information
  • 19.5 Millimeter thickness
  • Lenovo
  • 1.79 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
  • 292 x 215 x 19.5 mm
  • Blizzard White
  • C330 (81HY0000US)
  • Google Chrome
Memory
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 1866 Mhz
  • LPDDR3
  • 1
  • 4 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Internal Microphone
  • No
  • Dual Speakers
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.1
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • MediaTek Quad Core MT8173C
  • PowerVR GX6250
  • 1.7 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Lenovo Chromebook C330 81HY0000US Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
    Lenovo Chromebook C330 81hy0000us Laptop