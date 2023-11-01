 Lenovo E41 55 (82fj00a0ih) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00A0IH Laptop

Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00A0IH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00A0IH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00A0IH Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹29,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U
DOS
1.85 Kg weight
Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00A0IH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00A0IH Laptop in India is Rs. 29,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00A0IH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 30,990.  It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.

The starting price for the Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00A0IH Laptop in India is Rs. 29,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00A0IH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 30,990.  It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 15 6 39 62cm FHD 250 nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/1 Year Onsite Warranty/Iron Grey/1.7 Kg), 82KDA01BIH
₹55,000 ₹30,990
Buy Now
Lenovo E41 55 82fj00a0ih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 60 W
Display Details
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • HD Display
  • No
General Information
  • 1.85 Kg weight
  • DOS
  • E41-55 (82FJ00A0IH)
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • 362 x 252 x 20 mm
  • Iron Grey
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 32 GB
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 1.1 Ghz
  • AMD Integrated
  • 2
  • AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • No
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • 1 TB
  • 7200 RPM
Lenovo E41 55 82FJ00A0IH Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
Laptops News Icon

    Lenovo E41 55 82fj00a0ih Laptop