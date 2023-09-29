 Lenovo Ideapad 110 (80t70019ih) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70019IH Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70019IH Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70019IH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 22,000 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N3060 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70019IH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70019IH Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 29 September 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoIdeapad110(80T70019IH)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/1TB/DOS)_Capacity_4GB
1/1 LenovoIdeapad110(80T70019IH)Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/1TB/DOS)_Capacity_4GB
Key Specs
₹22,000
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core N3060
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.4 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70019IH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70019IH Laptop in India is Rs. 22,000.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Ideapad 110 (80T70019IH) Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/1 TB/DOS)

(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR3,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lenovo Ideapad 110 80t70019ih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 100 ppi
  • HD TN GL(Slim) Display
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
  • LED
General Information
  • Black
  • 110 (80T70019IH)
  • DOS
  • 2.4 Kg weight
  • 25 Millimeter thickness
  • 382 x 255 x 25 mm
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • DDR3
  • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
  • 1 DIMM
  • 4 GB
  • 1600 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • HD 720p
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • No
Networking
  • Yes
  • 4.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 4
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • No
Performance
  • Intel HD Graphics
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core N3060
  • 2.0 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Standard Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
  • No
  • Touchpad & Trackpoint
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Lenovo

34% OFF
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
  • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
21% OFF
Lenovo Yoga 9i
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
34% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
13% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad T14
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Lenovo Laptops

Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70019IH Laptop Competitors

50% OFF
HP 15 ay015tu W6T27PA
  • 500 GB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR3 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP 15 BS614TU 3EJ42PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR3 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
47% OFF
HP 15q ds0005TU 4TT06PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP 14q cy0005au 7QG85PA
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Lenovo Ideapad 110 80T70019IH Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Lenovo Ideapad 110 80t70019ih Laptop