Lenovo Ideapad 3 14iil05 (81wd010tin) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IIL05 81WD010TIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IIL05 81WD010TIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,490 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IIL05 81WD010TIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 3 14IIL05 81WD010TIN Laptop now with free delivery.