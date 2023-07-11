Lenovo Ideapad 3 (81wb01bnin) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 81WB01BNIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 3 81WB01BNIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 44,490 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹44,490 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 256 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.85 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad 3 81wb01bnin Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Touchscreen No

Display Type LED

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels General Information Weight 1.85 Kg weight

Operating System Type 64-bit

Colour Platinum Grey

Model 3 (81WB01BNIN)

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Thickness 19.9 Millimeter thickness

Brand Lenovo

Dimensions(WxDxH) 362.2 x 253.4 x 19.9 mm Memory RAM speed 2666 Mhz

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 8 GB

RAM type DDR4

Expandable Memory 12 GB

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Array Microphone

Speakers Built-in Dual Speakers

Video Recording 720p HD

Webcam Yes

Sound Technologies 2 x 1.5W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No Networking Wi-Fi Version 5

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Clockspeed 1.2 Ghz Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard English International Non Keyboard

Backlit Keyboard Yes

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports USB 3.0 slots 2

Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1 Storage SSD Capacity 256 GB

Not sure which

laptop to buy?