Lenovo Ideapad 3 Cb 11igl05 (82ba001pha) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA Laptop now with free delivery.
Onyx Black
64 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 (82BA001PHA) Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB SSD/Google Chrome) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA Laptop in India is Rs. 13,990.  It comes in the following colors: Onyx Black. The status of Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

11.6 Inches

Operating System

Google Chrome

SSD Capacity

64 GB

Processor

Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Cb 11igl05 (82ba001pha) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Latest Update

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Cb 11igl05 82ba001pha Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    10 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Size

    11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    135 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    HD TN 250nits Anti-glare

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Google Chrome

  • Colour

    Onyx Black

  • Weight

    1.12 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Model

    3 CB 11IGL05 (82BA001PHA)

  • Thickness

    18.0 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    286.7 x 205.5 x 18.0 mm

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Sound Technologies

    2 x 2 Stereo Speaker

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Array Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Stereo Speakers

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020

  • Clockspeed

    2.8 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Non English Keyboard

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • SSD Capacity

    64 GB

Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo Ideapad 3 CB 11IGL05 82BA001PHA Laptop

