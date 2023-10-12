 Lenovo Ideapad 330 (81dc00tfin) Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DC00TFIN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DC00TFIN Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 24,490 in India with Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen) Processor , 5.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DC00TFIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DC00TFIN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 12 October 2023
LenovoIdeapad330(81DC00TFIN)Laptop(CoreI36thGen/4GB/1TB/DOS)_BatteryLife_5.5Hrs
1/1 LenovoIdeapad330(81DC00TFIN)Laptop(CoreI36thGen/4GB/1TB/DOS)_BatteryLife_5.5Hrs
Key Specs
₹24,490
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen)
DOS
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
5.5 Hrs
₹21,990 72% OFF
Buy Now

Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DC00TFIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DC00TFIN Laptop in India is Rs. 24,490. At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DC00TFIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 21,990. It comes in the following colors: Onyx Black.

Lenovo E41 55 AMD 14 inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Athlon Silver 3050U/8GB RAM/256 SSD/DOS/Integrated AMD Graphics/Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.59 kg)
₹78,650 ₹21,990
Buy Now
Lenovo E41 55 AMD 14 inch 35 56cm HD Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch (35.56cm) HD Thin and Light Laptop (AMD Athlon Pro 3045B / 4GB RAM/ 1TB HDD/Windows 10 /Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics/Iron Grey/ 1.59 kg), 82FJ00ABIH
₹78,650 ₹22,990
Buy Now
Lenovo E41 55 AMD 14 inch 35 56cm HD Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch (35.56cm) HD Thin and Light Laptop (AMD Athlon Pro 3045B / 8GB RAM/ 1TB HDD/DOS/Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics/Iron Grey/ 1.59 kg)
₹78,690 ₹22,990
Buy Now

Lenovo Ideapad 330 81dc00tfin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery life

    5.5 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare TN Display

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

General Information

  • Thickness

    22.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    378 x 260 x 22.9 mm

  • Colour

    Onyx Black

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    330 (81DC00TFIN)

  • Weight

    2.2 Kg weight

Memory

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    12 GB

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

Multimedia

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Single Digital Microphone

  • Sound Technologies

    Dolby Audio Premium

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

Networking

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Lockport

    No

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 520

  • Clockspeed

    2.0 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Ports

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

Storage

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA
Lenovo Legion Slim 7

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

    Lenovo Ideapad 330 81dc00tfin Laptop