Lenovo Ideapad Flex 3i Chromebook (82n30012ha) Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/128 Gb Emmc/google Chrome) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 82N30012HA Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 82N30012HA Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 26,490 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4500 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 82N30012HA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 82N30012HA Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
LenovoIdeaPadFlex3iChromebook(82N30012HA)Laptop(IntelCeleronDualCore/4GB/128GBEMMC/GoogleChrome)_Capacity_4GB
1/1 LenovoIdeaPadFlex3iChromebook(82N30012HA)Laptop(IntelCeleronDualCore/4GB/128GBEMMC/GoogleChrome)_Capacity_4GB
Key Specs
₹26,490
11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4500
Google Chrome
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.25 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 82N30012HA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 82N30012HA Laptop in India is Rs. 26,490.  It comes in the following colors: Arctic Grey.

The starting price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 82N30012HA Laptop in India is Rs. 26,490.  It comes in the following colors: Arctic Grey.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook (82N30012HA) Laptop (Intel Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/128 GB EMMC/Google Chrome)

(4 GB RAM LPDDR4X,11.6 Inches (29.46 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 3i Chromebook 82n30012ha Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 45 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • HD LED Backlit IPS Glossy 10-Point Multi-Touch Display (250 Nits Brightness 50% NTSC Color Gamut)
  • 250 nits
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • LED
  • Yes
  • 135 ppi
  • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
General Information
  • 18.4 Millimeter thickness
  • Lenovo
  • Chromebook (82N30012HA)
  • Google Chrome
  • Arctic Grey
  • 1.25 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 285.5 x 205.2 x 18.4 mm
Memory
  • 2933 Mhz
  • 1
  • LPDDR4X
  • 1*4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • 4 GB
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • High Definition (HD) Audio, 2 W x 2 Stereo Speakers
  • No
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • Dual Array Microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • 5.0
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • Yes
Performance
  • Intel UHD
  • 2
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4500
  • Intel SoC
  • 1.1 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • English Non Keyboard
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
