Lenovo Ideapad Flex 3i Chromebook (82n30012ha) Laptop (intel Celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/128 Gb Emmc/google Chrome) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 82N30012HA Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 82N30012HA Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 26,490 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4500 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 82N30012HA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 82N30012HA Laptop now with free delivery.