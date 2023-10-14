Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81n300g7in) Laptop (amd Dual Core A6/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300G7IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300G7IN Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 16,299 in India with AMD Dual Core A6-9125 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300G7IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S145 81N300G7IN Laptop now with free delivery.