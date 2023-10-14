Lenovo Ideapad S430 (81vv00fnin) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S430 81VV00FNIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S430 81VV00FNIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 44,500 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S430 81VV00FNIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S430 81VV00FNIN Laptop now with free delivery.