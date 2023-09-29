Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ada7 (82r1007xin) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 82R1007XIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 82R1007XIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3-3250U Processor , 9.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 82R1007XIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 15ADA7 82R1007XIN Laptop now with free delivery.