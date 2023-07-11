Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (81we013lin) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(13 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81WE013LIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81WE013LIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 38,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹38,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.85 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81we013lin Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Battery Cell 2 Cell Display Details Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen No

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Display Type LED

Pixel Density 141 ppi General Information Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Model Slim 3 (81WE013LIN)

Dimensions(WxDxH) 362 x 253 x 20 mm

Brand Lenovo

Colour Grey

Thickness 20 Millimeter thickness

Operating System Type 64-bit

Weight 1.85 Kg weight Memory Capacity 4 GB

RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x4 Gigabyte

Memory Slots 1

Expandable Memory 12 GB Multimedia Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Dual Speakers

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD

Microphone Type Internal Microphone Networking Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Wi-Fi Version 4

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth Version 4.0 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Clockspeed 1.2 Ghz Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports Microphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

SD Card Reader Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

USB 3.0 slots 2 Storage HDD type SATA

HDD Capacity 1 TB

Hdd Type SATA

Hdd Capacity 1 TB

HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

