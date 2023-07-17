 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 16IRL8 82XF0077IN Laptop Price in India (11 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews | lenovo Laptop
Release date : 17 Jul 2023

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 16IRL8 82XF0077IN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 16IRL8 82XF0077IN Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 73,490 in India with Intel Core i5-13500H (13th Gen) Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 16IRL8 82XF0077IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 16IRL8 82XF0077IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Cloud Grey
1 TB
Price : ₹73,490 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 16IRL8 (82XF0077IN) Laptop (Core I5 13th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 16IRL8 82XF0077IN Laptop in India is Rs. 73,490 . It comes in the following colors: Cloud Grey.

Key Specs

Display Size

16 Inches

Processor

Intel Core i5-13500H

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Capacity

16 GB

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 16irl8 (82xf0077in) Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5i 16irl8 82xf0077in Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
10
Display
8
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery life

    9 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Display Features

    2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS Anti-Glare Non-Touch 100% sRGB Dolby Vision 350 Nits

  • Brightness

    350 nits

  • Display Size

    16 Inches (40.64 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Launch Date

    July 17, 2023

  • Model

    16IRL8 (82XF0077IN)

  • Weight

    1.9 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Thickness

    18.4 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    356 x 251 x 18.4 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Cloud Grey

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    5200 Mhz

  • Speakers

    Stereo

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Audio

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Number of Cores

    12

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-13500H (13th Gen)

  • Clock-speed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    ClickPad

  • Keyboard

    , English

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    2

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

