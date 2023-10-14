Lenovo Legion 5 15ach6 (82jw00p5in) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6 82JW00P5IN Laptop in India is Rs. 73,990. It comes in the following colors: Phantom Blue (Top) and Shadow Black (Bottom). ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6 82JW00P5IN Laptop in India is Rs. 73,990. It comes in the following colors: Phantom Blue (Top) and Shadow Black (Bottom).
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.