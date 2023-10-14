 Lenovo Legion 5i (82jk007xin) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Legion 5i 82JK007XIN Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5i 82JK007XIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 131,990 in India with Intel Core i7-11800Hi (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion 5i 82JK007XIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion 5i 82JK007XIN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹131,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-11800Hi (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.4 Kg weight
Lenovo Legion 5i 82JK007XIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion 5i 82JK007XIN Laptop in India is Rs. 131,990.  It comes in the following colors: Phantom Blue.

Lenovo Legion 5i (82JK007XIN) Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Lenovo Legion 5i 82jk007xin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 60 W AC Adapter W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 120 Hz
  • Full HD IPS 250nits Anti-glare 45% NTSC DC Dimmer Display
  • LED
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Lenovo
  • 26 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • 362 x 261 x 26 mm
  • Phantom Blue
  • 5I (82JK007XIN)
  • 2.4 Kg weight
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Nahimic Audio
  • Built-in Speakers
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Built-in Microphone
Networking
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1
Performance
  • 2.3 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
  • 4 GB
  • Intel Core i7-11800Hi (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
  • No
  • English Keyboard
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Lenovo Legion 5i 82jk007xin Laptop