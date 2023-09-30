 Lenovo Tab 4 10 16gb Wifi Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB WiFi is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB WiFi from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB WiFi now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
LenovoTab41016GBWiFi_Capacity_7000mAh
LenovoTab41016GBWiFi_Ram_2GB
Key Specs
₹9,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
2 GB
500 grams
Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB WiFi Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB WiFi in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB WiFi base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, White
Lenovo Tab 4 10 16gb Wifi Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Width

    171 mm

  • Thickness

    8.3 mm

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Weight

    500 grams

  • Height

    247 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.27 %

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Launch Date

    December 7, 2017 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • Model

    Tab 4 10 16GB WiFi

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 306

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
