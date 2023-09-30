 Lenovo Tab E10 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab E10

Lenovo Tab E10 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 7,990 in India with Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab E10 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab E10 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
LenovoTabE10_Capacity_4850mAh
LenovoTabE10_Ram_2GB
Key Specs
₹7,990
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
2 GB
530 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab E10 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab E10 in India is Rs. 7,990.  This is the Lenovo Tab E10 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Black.

Lenovo Tab E10

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Slate Black
59% off

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen (10.1 inch(25cm), 2 GB, 32 GB, Wi-Fi+4G LTE), Platinum Grey with Metallic Body and Octa Core Processor
₹20,000 ₹8,189
69% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet (26.16 cm

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet (26.16 cm (10.3-inch), 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + LTE, Volte Calling), Platinum Grey
₹27,500 ₹8,490
More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Lenovo Tab E10 Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Lenovo Tab E10 Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Lenovo Tab E10 Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Lenovo Tab E10 Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab E10 Competitors

DOMO Slate X15
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹2,990
Lenovo Tab E10 Domo Slate X15
Micromax Canvas Tab P680
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Lenovo Tab E10 Micromax Canvas Tab P680
Swipe Slate Plus
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Champagne Gold
₹7,999
Lenovo Tab E10 Swipe Slate Plus
Alcatel 1T 10
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Premium Black
₹8,999
Lenovo Tab E10 Alcatel 1t 10

Lenovo Tab E10 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    4850 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Slate Black

  • Weight

    530 grams

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm

  • Width

    171 mm

  • Height

    247 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.27 %

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Android v8.0 (Oreo)

  • Launch Date

    June 28, 2020 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Tab E10

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Graphics

    Adreno 304

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Lenovo Tab E10 News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

