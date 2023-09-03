Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus with Precision Pen 2
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus with Precision Pen 2
The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB in India is Rs. 19,999. At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB can be purchased for Rs. 19,998. This is the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey and Platinum Grey. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.