Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabM10FHDPlus128GB_Capacity_5000mAh
LenovoTabM10FHDPlus128GB_Ram_4GB
LenovoTabM10FHDPlus128GB_ScreenSize_10.3inches(26.16cm)
Key Specs
₹19,999
10.3 inches (26.16 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
5000 mAh
4 GB
460 grams
₹19,998
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB in India is Rs. 19,999.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB can be purchased for Rs. 19,998.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey and Platinum Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd Plus 128gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.3" (26.16 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Width

    153.3 mm

  • Thickness

    8.2 mm

  • Height

    244.2 mm

  • Colours

    Iron Grey, Platinum Grey

  • Weight

    460 grams

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.46 %

  • Screen Size

    10.3 inches (26.16 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    220 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Launch Date

    October 15, 2020 (Official)

  • Model

    Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22T

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 128GB News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

