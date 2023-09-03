 Lenovo Tab M10 Hd Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab M10 HD is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Quad core, 1.95 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4850 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM.
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Key Specs
₹10,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.95 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v10 (Q)
4850 mAh
2 GB
Lenovo Tab M10 HD Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 HD in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 HD base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Black.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Slate Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tab M10 Hd Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Battery

    4850 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    4850 mAh

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Slate Black

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Launch Date

    September 24, 2020 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Tab M10 HD

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

  • Graphics

    Adreno 504

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.95 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
    Lenovo Tab M10 Hd