Lenovo Tab M7 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab M7 LTE

Lenovo Tab M7 LTE is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M7 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M7 LTE now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3500 mAh
1 GB
236 grams
Lenovo Tab M7 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M7 LTE in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab M7 LTE base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.

Lenovo Tab M7 LTE

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Iron Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tab M7 Lte Full Specifications

  • Battery

    3500 mAh

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Capacity

    3500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Colours

    Iron Grey

  • Weight

    236 grams

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    August 28, 2020 (Official)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    Tab M7 LTE

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8765B

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    2 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Lenovo Tab M7 LTE News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

