Lenovo Tab P11 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Tab P11 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 16,890 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 7500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab P11 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab P11 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabP11_Capacity_7500mAh
LenovoTabP11_Ram_4GB
LenovoTabP11_ScreenSize_11inches(27.94cm)
Key Specs
₹16,890
11 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
Android v10 (Q)
7500 mAh
4 GB
490 grams
Lenovo Tab P11 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P11 in India is Rs. 16,890.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab P11 can be purchased for Rs. 15,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab P11 base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey and Slate Grey. ...Read More

50% off

Lenovo Tab P11 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7500 mAh

  • Display

    11" (27.94 cm)

  • Capacity

    7500 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Weight

    490 grams

  • Height

    258.4 mm

  • Width

    163 mm

  • Colours

    Platinum Grey, Slate Grey

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.77 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen Size

    11 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    212 ppi

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    July 26, 2021 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Tab P11

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Lenovo Tab P11 News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab P11