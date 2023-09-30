 Lenovo Tab V7 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab V7 64GB

Lenovo Tab V7 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab V7 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab V7 64GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Key Specs
₹10,999
6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
195 grams
Lenovo Tab V7 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab V7 64GB in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab V7 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Black.

Lenovo Tab V7 64GB

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Slate Black
Lenovo Tab V7 64gb Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • TalkTime

    Up to 30 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    5180 mAh

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Width

    86.5 mm

  • Height

    177.9 mm

  • Colours

    Slate Black

  • Weight

    195 grams

  • Thickness

    7.8 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    347 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1080 x 2160 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81 %

  • Screen Size

    6.95 inches (17.65 cm)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    August 1, 2019 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Model

    Tab V7 64GB

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 506

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Rear

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Lenovo Tab V7 64GB News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

    Lenovo Tab V7 64gb