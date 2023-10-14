Lenovo Thinkbook 14 (20vda0kwih) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 20VDA0KWIH Laptop Lenovo ThinkBook 14 20VDA0KWIH Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 107,999 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkBook 14 20VDA0KWIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkBook 14 20VDA0KWIH Laptop now with free delivery.