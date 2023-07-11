Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20ras21x00) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS21X00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20RAS21X00 Laptop is a DOS laptop, speculated price is Rs 71,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹71,990 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System DOS Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.6 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20ras21x00 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W Display Details Touchscreen No

Display Type LED

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) General Information Model E14 (20RAS21X00)

Weight 1.6 Kg weight

Brand Lenovo

Colour Black

Operating System DOS Memory Memory Slots 1

Capacity 16 GB

RAM speed 2666 Mhz

Memory Layout 1x16 Gigabyte

RAM type DDR4 Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Sound Technologies Dolby Audio

Audio Solution Harman Kardon

Video Recording 720p HD

Webcam Yes

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Bluetooth Yes

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Wi-Fi Version 6

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Clockspeed 1.6 Ghz

Processor Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel UHD Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports Ethernet Ports 1

SD Card Reader Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

Microphone Jack Yes

Usb Type C 1 Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

