Lenovo Thinkpad P15v (21aas0r500) Laptop (core I9 11th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21AAS0R500 Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21AAS0R500 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 246,990 in India with Intel Core i9-11950H (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21AAS0R500 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21AAS0R500 Laptop now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹246,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i9-11950H (11th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.70 Kg weight
10 Hrs
Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21AAS0R500 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21AAS0R500 Laptop in India is Rs. 246,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21AAS0R500 Laptop can ...Read More

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21AAS0R500 Laptop in India is Rs. 246,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21AAS0R500 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 198,229.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21aas0r500 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 6 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 10 Hrs
Display Details
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • FHD IPS Antiglare 250nits Antiglare 45% Gamut
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 250 nits
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • P15v (21AAS0R500)
  • 23 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.70 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • Black
  • Lenovo
  • 366 x 250 x 23 mm
Memory
  • 64 GB
  • 32 GB
  • 1
  • 1*32 Gigabyte
  • 2933 Mhz
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • HD Audio
  • Dual Array Microphones
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Dolby Audio
Networking
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.2
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 3 Years
Performance
  • Intel Core i9-11950H (11th Gen)
  • 4 GB
  • 8
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX A2000
  • 2.6 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • TrackPoint Pointing Device And Mylar Surface Multi-Touch Touchpad
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 4
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • M.2/Optane
