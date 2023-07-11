Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold (20rks01k00) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold 20RKS01K00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold 20RKS01K00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 248,508 in India with Intel Core i5-L16G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM.

1/2 View all Images View all Images 2/2 Key Specs Price ₹248,508 (speculated) Display Size 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-L16G7 (11th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 2048 x 1536 Pixels Weight 0.9 Kg weight (Light-weight) Battery Life 8 Hrs See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold 20RKS01K00 Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold 20RKS01K00 Laptop in India is Rs. 248,508. It comes in the following colors: Authentic Black. Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold (20RKS01K00) Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) (512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold 20rks01k00 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 4 Cell

Battery life 8 Hrs

Power Supply 65 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Type OLED

Display Features QXGA Flexible OLED Adobe 95% DCIP3 95% 300 nits Multi-Touch

Pixel Density 192 ppi

Display Resolution 2048 x 1536 Pixels

Display Size 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

Touchscreen Yes General Information Model Fold (20RKS01K00)

Colour Authentic Black

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Weight 0.9 Kg weight (Light-weight)

Operating System Type 64-bit

Brand Lenovo Memory RAM speed 4267 Mhz

Capacity 8 GB

Memory Slots 1

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

RAM type LPDDR4X Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Camera Resolution 5.0 MP

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) Yes

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Webcam Yes

Speakers Stereo Speakers

Sound Technologies Dolby Atmos

Webcam Resolution 5.0 MP Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Bluetooth Version 5.2

Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Yes Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Clockspeed 3.0 Ghz

Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Processor Intel Core i5-L16G7 (11th Gen) Peripherals Keyboard Lenovo Fold Mini Keyboard Ports Usb Type C 2

Ethernet Ports 1 Storage SSD Type M.2/Optane

SSD Capacity 512 GB

Not sure which

laptop to buy?