Lenovo Thinkpad X380 (20lhs06w00) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 162,999 in India with Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop now with free delivery.