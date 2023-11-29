 Lenovo Thinkpad X380 (20lhs06w00) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Lenovo Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 162,999 in India with Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoThinkpadX380(20LHS06W00)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
LenovoThinkpadX380(20LHS06W00)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_13.3Inches(33.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P128211/heroimage/lenovo-thinkpad-x380-20lhs06w00-laptop-core-i7-8th-gen-8-gb-512-gb-ssd-windows-10-128211-v3-large-1.jpg_LenovoThinkpadX380(20LHS06W00)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P128211/heroimage/lenovo-thinkpad-x380-20lhs06w00-laptop-core-i7-8th-gen-8-gb-512-gb-ssd-windows-10-128211-v3-large-1.jpg_LenovoThinkpadX380(20LHS06W00)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P128211/heroimage/lenovo-thinkpad-x380-20lhs06w00-laptop-core-i7-8th-gen-8-gb-512-gb-ssd-windows-10-128211-v3-large-1.jpg_LenovoThinkpadX380(20LHS06W00)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_4
1/8 LenovoThinkpadX380(20LHS06W00)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
2/8 LenovoThinkpadX380(20LHS06W00)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_13.3Inches(33.78cm)"
3/8 LenovoThinkpadX380(20LHS06W00)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_2"
4/8 LenovoThinkpadX380(20LHS06W00)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_3"
View all Images 5/8 LenovoThinkpadX380(20LHS06W00)Laptop(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_4"
Key Specs
₹162,999
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.42 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop in India is Rs. 162,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop in India is Rs. 162,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Thinkpad X380 (20LHS06W00) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20lhs06w00 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 51 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • FHD IPS LED Anti-glare Touch Screen Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 166 ppi
  • LED
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • Yes
General Information
  • Lenovo
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • X380 (20LHS06W00)
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • 1.42 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Memory
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 2133 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • 1 x 8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Internal Microphone
  • HD 720p
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 4.1
  • 5
Others
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 3 Years
Performance
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • Intel UHD 620
  • Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Lenovo
Icon
icon43% OFF
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
  • Icon16 GB DDR5 RAM
  • Icon 512 GB SSD
icon24% OFF
Lenovo Yoga 9i
  • Icon1 TB SSD
  • Icon16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Icon14 Inches Display Size
icon12% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad X13
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Icon13.3 Inches Display Size
icon10% OFF
Lenovo Thinkpad T14
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon14 Inches Display Size
Lenovo Laptops Icon
Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop Competitors
Icon
icon31% OFF
Asus ROG Strix Hero II GL504GV ES034T Laptop
  • Icon256 GB SSD1 TB HDD
  • Icon16 GB RAM DDR4
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon20% OFF
HP ZBook 17 G6 8TP06PA
  • Icon1 TB SSD
  • Icon16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon17.3 Inches Display Size
icon26% OFF
MSI GP65 Leopard 10SFK 037IN Laptop
  • Icon512 GB SSD1 TB HDD
  • Icon32 GB RAM DDR4
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon29% OFF
HP Omen 15 en1037AX 3W219PA
  • Icon1 TB SSD
  • Icon16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20LHS06W00 Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops Icon

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops Icon
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8
(16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹65,000
₹99,990
Buy Now
Asus VivoBook Go 15 OLED E1504GA NJ322WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
₹38,990
₹50,990
Buy Now
HP 15s ey2001AU
(16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹44,100
₹46,000
Buy Now
HP 15s ey1509AU
(8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD)
amazon
₹23,999
₹36,000
Buy Now
Latest Laptops Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Lenovo Thinkpad X380 20lhs06w00 Laptop