Lenovo V14 (82c40182in) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V14 82C40182IN Laptop

Lenovo V14 82C40182IN Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 34,790 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 5.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V14 82C40182IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V14 82C40182IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

DOS

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i3-1005G1

Lenovo V14 82C40182IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V14 82C40182IN Laptop in India is Rs. 34,790.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo V14 (82C40182IN) Laptop (Core I3 10th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/DOS)

(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Lenovo V14 82c40182in Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Battery life

    5.5 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    327.1 x 241 x 19.9 mm

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Black

  • Model

    V14 (82C40182IN)

  • Weight

    1.6 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    2x2 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Dolby Audio

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam Resolution

    0.3 MP

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Monaural Microphone

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader (4-in-1)

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Clockspeed

    1.2 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA
