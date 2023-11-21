Lenovo V14 (82c40182in) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(09 June, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V14 82C40182IN Laptop Lenovo V14 82C40182IN Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 34,790 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 5.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V14 82C40182IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V14 82C40182IN Laptop now with free delivery.