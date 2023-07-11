Lenovo V15 (82c500u7in) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 82C500U7IN Laptop Lenovo V15 82C500U7IN Laptop is a DOS laptop, speculated price is Rs 42,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 5 Hrs Battery and RAM.

Key Specs Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Operating System DOS Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.8 Kg weight Battery Life 5 Hrs

Lenovo V15 82c500u7in Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery life 5 Hrs

Battery type Li-Ion

Battery Cell 2 Cell

Power Supply 30 W AC Adapter W Display Details Touchscreen No

Display Type LED

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) General Information Weight 1.8 Kg weight

Model V15 (82C500U7IN)

Brand Lenovo

Operating System DOS

Colour Black Memory RAM type DDR4

RAM speed 2666 Mhz

Memory Layout 1x4 Gigabyte

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 8 GB Multimedia Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Video Recording 720p HD

Webcam Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Resolution 0.3 MP Networking Bluetooth Version 4.2

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Wi-Fi Version 5

Bluetooth Yes Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Clockspeed 1.0 Ghz Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports Microphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

Headphone Jack Yes Storage HDD Capacity 1 TB

Hdd Type SATA

HDD type SATA

Hdd Capacity 1 TB

HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

