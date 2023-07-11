Lenovo V15 (82c500wkih) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 82C500WKIH Laptop Lenovo V15 82C500WKIH Laptop is a DOS laptop, speculated price is Rs 38,000 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹38,000 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Operating System DOS Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.85 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo V15 82c500wkih Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 2 Cell

Power Supply 38 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen No

Display Type LED

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Display

Pixel Density 141 ppi General Information Dimensions(WxDxH) 362 x 252 x 20 mm

Colour Black

Brand Lenovo

Weight 1.85 Kg weight

Model V15 (82C500WKIH)

Operating System DOS

Thickness 20 Millimeter thickness Memory Memory Layout 1x4 Gigabyte

Capacity 4 GB

RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1 Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD Networking Bluetooth Yes

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Version 4.2

Wi-Fi Version 5 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Clockspeed 1.2 Ghz

Processor Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)

Graphic Processor Intel UHD Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports Microphone Jack Yes

USB 3.0 slots 1

USB 2.0 slots 1

SD Card Reader Yes

Headphone Jack Yes Storage Hdd Type SATA

HDD Speed(RPM) 7200 RPM

Hdd Capacity 1 TB

