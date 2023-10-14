Lenovo V15 (82c5a009ih) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 82C5A009IH Laptop Lenovo V15 82C5A009IH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 38,940 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 82C5A009IH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 82C5A009IH Laptop now with free delivery.