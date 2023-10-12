Lenovo V15 (82c5a00aih) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 G3 Intel Core i3 1215U 12th Gen Thin and Light Laptop
Lenovo V15 G3 Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen Thin and Light Laptop/ 8GB DDR4 3200 Ram / 512 GB SSD PCIe/Windows 11/Integrated Graphics /15.6" FHD Display / 1 Year Warranty
The starting price for the Lenovo V15 82C5A00AIH Laptop in India is Rs. 36,999. At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 82C5A00AIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 35,990. It comes in the following colors: Grey.
