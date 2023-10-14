Lenovo V15 (82c70016ih) Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 82C70016IH Laptop Lenovo V15 82C70016IH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 32,999 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 82C70016IH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 82C70016IH Laptop now with free delivery.