Lenovo V15 (82c700jcih) Laptop (amd Dual Core Athlon/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 82C700JCIH Laptop

Lenovo V15 82C700JCIH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with AMD Dual Core Athlon 3150U Processor , 5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 82C700JCIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 82C700JCIH Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹27,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Dual Core Athlon 3150U
DOS
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.85 Kg weight
5 Hrs
Lenovo V15 82C700JCIH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V15 82C700JCIH Laptop in India is Rs. 27,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 82C700JCIH Laptop can be purchased

The starting price for the Lenovo V15 82C700JCIH Laptop in India is Rs. 27,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 82C700JCIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 22,990.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Lenovo E41 55 AMD 14 inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop

Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (AMD Athlon A3150U/4GB RAM/256GB SSD/DOS/Integrated AMD Graphics/Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.59 kg), 82FJ00AGIH
₹45,990 ₹22,990
Lenovo V15 82c700jcih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 5 Hrs
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • LED
  • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
General Information
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Grey
  • 362.2 x 251.5 x 19.9 mm
  • DOS
  • V15 (82C700JCIH)
  • 1.85 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • 1
  • 12 GB
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Dolby Audio
  • Yes
  • Built-in Dual Stereo Speakers
  • 0.3 MP
  • 720p HD
  • Built-In Mono Microphones
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader (4-in-1)
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • AMD Dual Core Athlon 3150U
  • AMD Radeon
  • AMD SoC Platform
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
Lenovo V15 82C700JCIH Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises
22 Aug 2022
