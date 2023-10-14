Lenovo V15 (82kb00f0in) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 82KB00F0IN Laptop Lenovo V15 82KB00F0IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 82KB00F0IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 82KB00F0IN Laptop now with free delivery.