Lenovo V15 (82kda01uih) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 82KDA01UIH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 5300U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 82KDA01UIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 82KDA01UIH Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 12 October 2023
LenovoV15(82KDA01UIH)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen3/8GB/512GBSSD/DOS)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 LenovoV15(82KDA01UIH)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen3/8GB/512GBSSD/DOS)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹31,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 5300U
512 GB
DOS
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.70 Kg weight
₹29,490 71% OFF
Buy Now

Lenovo V15 82KDA01UIH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo V15 82KDA01UIH Laptop in India is Rs. 31,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 82KDA01UIH Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 29,490.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Lenovo V15 82kda01uih Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    FHD 250 nits Antiglare

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

General Information

  • Weight

    1.70 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359 x 239 x 20 mm

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Colour

    Grey

  • Thickness

    20 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    V15 (82KDA01UIH)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

Memory

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

Networking

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Integrated

  • Processor

    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 5300U

  • Number Of Cores

    4

Ports

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Latest Laptops

