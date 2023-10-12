Lenovo V15 (82kda01uih) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 82KDA01UIH Laptop Lenovo V15 82KDA01UIH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3 - 5300U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 82KDA01UIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 82KDA01UIH Laptop now with free delivery.