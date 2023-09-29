Lenovo V15 G3 (82tta01ein) Laptop (core I3 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/dos) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 G3 82TTA01EIN Laptop
Lenovo V15 G3 (82TTA01EIN) Laptop (Intel Core i3-1215U/ 8GB RAM/ 512GB SSD/DOS/ 15.6" FHD/ 1 Year Warranty), Iron Grey
The starting price for the Lenovo V15 G3 82TTA01EIN Laptop in India is Rs. 35,990. At Amazon, the Lenovo V15 G3 82TTA01EIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 34,990. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.
