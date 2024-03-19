 Micromax Canvas Plex Tab Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet
Micromax Canvas Plex Tab

Micromax Canvas Plex Tab is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 11,000 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Plex Tab from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Plex Tab now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
MicromaxCanvasPlexTab_Capacity_3000mAh
Key Specs
₹11,000
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Micromax Canvas Plex Tab Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Canvas Plex Tab in India is Rs. 11,000.  This is the Micromax Canvas Plex Tab base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Champagne.

Micromax Canvas Plex Tab

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Champagne
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Micromax Tablets

Micromax Canvas Plex Tab Full Specifications

  • TalkTime

    Up to 9 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Standby time

    Up to 168 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Champagne

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    148 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Micromax

  • Operating System

    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    September 1, 2017 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Canvas Plex Tab

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    DTS Sound

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8382

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
    Micromax Canvas Plex Tab