Micromax Canvas Plex Tab Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet

Micromax Canvas Plex Tab Micromax Canvas Plex Tab is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 11,000 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Plex Tab from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Plex Tab now with free delivery.