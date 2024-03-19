 Micromax Canvas Tab P650e Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet
Micromax Canvas Tab P650E

Micromax Canvas Tab P650E is a Android v4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) tablet, available price is Rs 5,786 in India with Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Tab P650E from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Tab P650E now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
MicromaxCanvasTabP650E_Capacity_3000mAh
MicromaxCanvasTabP650E_Ram_512MB
MicromaxCanvasTabP650E_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
₹5,786
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz
Android v4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
512 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Micromax Canvas Tab P650E Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Canvas Tab P650E in India is Rs. 5,786.  This is the Micromax Canvas Tab P650E base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. ...Read More

Micromax Canvas Tab P650E

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Micromax Canvas Tab P650e Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Operating System

    Android v4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)

  • Launch Date

    February 27, 2014 (Official)

  • Model

    Canvas Tab P650E

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, CDMA

  • Brand

    Micromax

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India,

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v3.0

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: CDMA 800 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 1.9 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Micromax Canvas Tab P650E News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Latest Tablets

    Micromax Canvas Tab P650e