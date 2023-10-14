Microsoft Surface Book 2 (hnl 00022) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (HNL-00022) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB)
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR3,13.5 Inches (34.29 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Book 2 HNL 00022 Laptop in India is Rs. 222,999. It comes in the following colors: Silver. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Book 2 HNL 00022 Laptop in India is Rs. 222,999. It comes in the following colors: Silver.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.