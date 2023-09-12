Icon

Apple expected to unveil the iPhone 15. Here’s what to expect

Apple event 2023: Apple to announce its new generation of iPhone. Know what's to expect in iPhone 15 series.

By:AP
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 20:21 IST
Apple event 2023 agenda: iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, AirPod Pro 2, more
iPhone 15
1/7 Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Apple new launch 2023 event is expected to be spectacular. The new generation of iPhone is expected to have four new models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are rumoured to feature Dynamic Island, which is on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may come with a 48 MP main camera and there might be some improvements in the sensors. All iPhone 15 models are rumoured to have USB-C type charging. These models will be powered by A16 Bionic Chipset. The prices are expected to be  $799 and $899. (AFP)
iPhone 15
2/7 Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Pro models are expected to come with an A17 Bionic Chipset and 3nm process. There might be an increase in battery sizes of the Pro models. They are also expected to feature an action button in place of the mute button. The iPhone 15  Pro Max version is expected to include a periscope camera for enhanced zooming capabilities. As per reports, these models are expected to get a price hike due to higher demand. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
3/7 Apple Watch Ultra 2: The new generation of Ultra may feature a Micro LED display and may come with a similar design as Apple Watch Ultra. This year, Apple may announce new color options. More information about the watch will be announced officially by Apple.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
4/7 Apple Watch Series 9: The generation of Apple watch is rumoured to be upgraded with an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. The smartwatch will come with a Bluetooth database. However, the design may stay similar to its predecessor. It is also rumoured that it will come with an aluminium finish.  It is expected to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. ( HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/7 Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port: Apple may also introduce a new USB-C type charging port case for its AirPods Pro 2. Everything will remain the same but just a new case is expected to be announced at the event. ( HT Tech)
iPhone 15
6/7 iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17: There may be new software upgrades for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. The new OS was already announced at the WWDC 2023 event and now experts believe that it will be launched alongside iPhone 15 lineup. (AP)
iPhone 15
7/7 The Apple event 2023 iPhone 15 showcase is scheduled for September 12, 2023. In just a few days, we’ll have all the details about the products and their pricing from an official source. (AP)
iPhone 15
The iPhone 15 series is set to launch today! Check out the rumoured upgrade ahead of Apple launch event. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter's marquee product.

The showcase at Apple's Cupertino California, headquarters comes as the company is mired in a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters — with management signaling another downturn is likely during the current quarter that will be capped with the release of its iPhone 15 lineup. The malaise is a key reason Apple's stock price has dipped by nearly 10% since mid-July, dropping the company's market value below the $3 trillion threshold it reached for the first time earlier this summer.

As has been case with Apple and other smartphone makers, the next model isn't expected to make any major leaps in technology. The array of iPhone 15 choices, likely to range from lower-priced basic models to more expensive premium versions, are expected to consist of mostly incremental advances to the device's chips, battery and cameras.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One of the biggest anticipated changes that Apple is expected to announce is a new way to charge the iPhone 15 models and future generations. The company is expected to switch to the USB-C cable standard that is already widely used on many devices, including its Mac computers and many of its iPads.

Apple is being forced to start phasing out the Lightning port cables that it rolled out in 2012 with the release of the iPhone 5 because of a mandate that European regulators are imposing in 2024. It's unclear whether Apple will initially limit the switchover to USB-C ports to models made specifically for the European market or make the change worldwide.

If Apple decides it's time to move away from Lightning port cables throughout the world, the transition may not be too inconvenient for most consumers. That's because USB-C cables already are so widely used on a range of computers, smartphones and other devices that many people may already own them. The shift to USB-C cables may even be a popular move since that standard typically charges devices more quickly and also offers faster speeds for data transfers.

The basic iPhone 15 models also may be redesigned to include a shape-shifting cutout on the display screen that Apple calls its “Dynamic Island” for app notifications — a look that was introduced with last year's Pro and Pro Max devices.

If the rumor mill pans out, this year's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may feature a periscope-style telephoto lens that will improve the quality of photos taken from far distances. The telephoto lens could boast a 6x optical zoom, which would still lag the 10x optical zoom on Samsung's premium Galaxy S22 Ultra, but would be a significant upgrade from the 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The improved camera is one of the reasons Apple is also expected to raise the prices of the Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $1,000 while the Pro Max starts at $1,100. Analysts think the iPhone 15 versions of those models may cost an additional $100 to $200, testing how much consumers are willing to pay for the devices at a time when post-pandemic inflation has been squeezing more household budgets.

Besides its new iPhones, Apple also typically uses this annual showcase to unveil its next generation of smartwatches — a product that made its debut nearly a decade ago. The arrival of the new iPhones also sets the stage for the next version of the software that powers the device.

That operating system, iOS 17, will be available as a free download to previous generations later this month and will include new features such as the ability to read a transcription of a message being left on an unanswered call in real time with an option of deciding to talk to the person on the line before the voicemail is finished.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 20:21 IST
