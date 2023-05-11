Google Pixel 7a price in India, US, UK, and around the world! Check full list

After months of anticipation, Google has finally launched the Google Pixel 7a, the budget-friendly addition to the Pixel 7 series at the Google I/O 2023 event. The new Pixel 7a has been launched alongside the Google Pixel Fold, the first foldable phone by Google, and the announcement of Android 14 OS at the event. The Pixel 7a brings numerous improvements over its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. Check the Google Pixel 7a price in India, US, UK, and other parts of the world, the full list is below:

Google Pixel 7a price list

India: Rs. 43999

US: $499

UK: £449

Singapore: SGD 749

Australia: A$749

Canada: CA$599

France: 509 €

Puerto Rico: USD 499

Ireland: €509

Japan: ￥62,700

Google Pixel 7a: Specs And Features At A Glance

The latest Google Pixel 7a comes with a notable upgrade in display with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7a packs a 4385mAh battery with 18W of wired charging. It also supports wireless charging this year which was missing on Pixel 6a.

For a rich photography experience, it also gets a pixel boost to a 64MP primary camera along with a 13MP ultrawide camera. While on the front, it also gets an upgrade of a 13MP selfie camera.