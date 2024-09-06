Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition image leaked ahead of launch: All details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition foldable recent leaked render has surfaced online showing its anticipated design features. Here is everything you can expect from the upcoming launch.
After launching the latest foldables including Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 this year, Samsung is set to launch another foldable smartphone called Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. The smartphone is believed to be slimmer and larger in size than Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone. Many rumours and leaks have been surfacing on the internet since its announcement. Most recently, the first ever leaked image of the smartphone has arrived online. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition leaked details
Looking at the leaked image reported by Android Authority, the upcoming foldable is likely to have a similar design to Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the smartphone seems to appear slimmer in the image. The leaked image further reveals that the upcoming smartphone may come with a flat frame alongside slightly rounded corners.
You may be interested in
- Awesome Iceblue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Ash Black
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE charging specs and design leaked ahead of launch: All details
mobile to buy?
The upcoming smartphone may come with a slightly different camera island than the one seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. As per the leaked image, the upcoming smartphone is anticipated to have a brushed metal look on the rear panel. However, no details about colour options have surfaced yet.
Also Read: Anil Kapoor makes TIME's 100 Most Influential AI cover, but Sam Altman doesn't
Just like other Samsung launches, the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a power button that is likely to function as a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also anticipated to feature a volume button placed above the power button on the right-hand side.
Also Read: Google will now let you virtually ‘try on' a dress before buying using Gen AI
The upcoming foldable is expected to feature an 8-inch inner foldable screen and a 6.5-inch cover display which is likely to be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone. The smartphone is expected to be 4.9mm thick when unfolded and 10.6mm thick on the folded side. In comparison, Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm thick when folded. The upcoming foldable might feature a 200 MP primary camera.
Samsung has not revealed any details regarding the launch schedule of the new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition smartphone. However, the foldable is speculated to launch only in China and South Korea.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71725619697606