Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition image leaked ahead of launch: All details

After launching the latest foldables including Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 this year, Samsung is set to launch another foldable smartphone called Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. The smartphone is believed to be slimmer and larger in size than Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone. Many rumours and leaks have been surfacing on the internet since its announcement. Most recently, the first ever leaked image of the smartphone has arrived online. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition leaked details

Looking at the leaked image reported by Android Authority, the upcoming foldable is likely to have a similar design to Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the smartphone seems to appear slimmer in the image. The leaked image further reveals that the upcoming smartphone may come with a flat frame alongside slightly rounded corners.

The upcoming smartphone may come with a slightly different camera island than the one seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. As per the leaked image, the upcoming smartphone is anticipated to have a brushed metal look on the rear panel. However, no details about colour options have surfaced yet.

Just like other Samsung launches, the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a power button that is likely to function as a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also anticipated to feature a volume button placed above the power button on the right-hand side.

The upcoming foldable is expected to feature an 8-inch inner foldable screen and a 6.5-inch cover display which is likely to be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone. The smartphone is expected to be 4.9mm thick when unfolded and 10.6mm thick on the folded side. In comparison, Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm thick when folded. The upcoming foldable might feature a 200 MP primary camera.

Samsung has not revealed any details regarding the launch schedule of the new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition smartphone. However, the foldable is speculated to launch only in China and South Korea.